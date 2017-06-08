Cult member dumped into Lagos Lagoon. Read full story here..

The Lagos State Police command have arrested a suspected cult member identified as Ahmed Suleiman for allegedly killing a man said to be a member of a rival gang. It was gathered that the 27-year-old Suleiman connived with two others at large to throw the victim, whose name had yet to be ascertained, dumped the …

The post Cult member dumped into Lagos Lagoon. Read full story here.. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

