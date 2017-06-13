Pages Navigation Menu

Cult members attack MFM minister ( Read full story )

A cult group suspected to be Badoo hit a minister with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, identified as Wale Solomon, with a mortar on his head and the minister is currently battling for his life in an undisclosed hospital on the Lagos Island. PUNCH Metro gathered that the father of three was sleeping with …

