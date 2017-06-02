Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cultist kills Pregnant wife, husband and two children in Ikorodu

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was all tears and sorrow in Ikorodu when a family of five were murdered in cold blood by a ritual cult group identified as Badoo. The group have been terrorising Ikorodu and its environs, the group struck again, killing a pregnant woman, her husband and two of their three children. The death of the …

The post Cultist kills Pregnant wife, husband and two children in Ikorodu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.