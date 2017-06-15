Customary court judges begin strike in Plateau over allowances



The Sheria, Area and Customary Courts Association of Nigeria (SACCJAN) in Plateau State has commenced an indefinite strike over the non-payment of their dressing allowances since 2009.

The judges said they had to embark on the strike having given the state government a 14-day ultimatum to pay the arrears of the dressing allowances but the state government failed to address the issue.

Addressing newsmen after their congress at State High Court 4, Jos, Chairman of the group, Ayuba Danzel, stated that the 140 judges decided to go on strike to press home their demands.

His words: “Since government has failed to pay us our outstanding dressing allowances for the past nine years coupled with its refusal to heed several appeals and the recent ultimatum issued by our association, we have resolved to embark on an indefinite strike from June 14, 2017 till our demands are met.”

He explain that they will be going to their respective offices as required, but will not hold court sittings until they were paid their outstanding dressing allowances.

Danzel lamented that government deliberately refused to pay them and alleged that they had a similar experience with workers of the state House of Assembly and judiciary staff, but refused to pay the SACCJAN judges for the past nine years.

