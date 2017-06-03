Customers Raise the Alarm on ‘GTBank’ Scam Emails  

Customers have expressed disappointment on the inability of Guaranty Trust Bank, to check fraudulent activities via its electronic email system by hackers despite claiming to be one of Nigeria’s most innovative and technology-driven banks.

The most reported of this was the one carried out on its notification platform, Guaranty Trust Bank’s Electronic Notification Service (GeNS) which has lured a lot of unsuspecting customers to give out their personals details, resulting in loss of money.

Narrating her ordeal to Market Place, a victim, Oluwadamilola Ayomi Olatunbosin whose experience went viral on the social media during the week said she fell for a spam e-mail message purporting to be from her banker, GTB , after the message kept coming.

According to her, part of the content of the message goes like this: “Dear Customer, According to our records this month, your registration for our Guaranteed Trust Customer Digest monthly bulletin has been processed and this comes with a monthly charge of N11, 450:00.

“As your opinion is important to us, we would like you to confirm your registration

https://ibank.gtbank.com/ ibank3/confirm_customer_ digest_monthly_bulletin/“If you wish to reject the registration request, follow the cancel reference below

https://ibank.gtbank.com/ ibank3/cancel_customer_digest_ monthly_bulletin_request/

“NOTE: If you do not respond within 12 hours of this notice, you would receive a successful debit alert on your account confirming your registration. You would have to confirm you are an active account holder with us by following the procedures from your GTBank Internet banking account. Thank you for choosing Guaranty Trust Bank plc.”

She eventually clicked on the link to reject the request and followed the instructions after which she lost all the money in her account, the amount of which she failed to disclose.

Damilola whose account name is Adenike Damilola Olatunbosun said she opened the account in Gtbank, Dugbe branch in Ibadan but rushed to Oba Akran branch in Ikeja, Lagos to lodge a complaint when the incident happened.

“I am so disappointed that the almighty GTBank system could be so cheap for hackers to penetrate. I want to believed an insider has connived with the hackers to supply them with the email addresses and phone numbers of customers,” she lamented.

While she claimed that the bank had refunded the said money may be as a result of the heat generated by the case, she urged the bank to tighten the noose on perpetrators in order to prevent more customers from falling victims.

Meanwhile, following Damilola’s outburst, a lot of customers claimed to have also fallen for the trick which had cost them their live savings.

Reacting, the bank cautioned customers to guard their personal details jealously as it would never call or send an email asking for customers account details, PIN, card or other personal bank details.

The bank’s Corporate Communications and External Affairs Officer, Meksley Nwagboh, added, “customers can help us stop these types of scams by reporting them to our call center or forwarding the mails to complaint@gtbank.com so that we can block the site.”