Customs at MMAC seeks collaboration on fiscal policies implementation

By Udeme Clement

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Command (MMAC) of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the last two years has recorded outstanding performance in revenue generation for government to run the economy. MMAC is among the few Commands that met and even surpassed revenue target in 2016, notwithstanding the economic recession that dwindled economic activities in the country. In 2016 fiscal year, the Command raked in over N50billion. Also, few months ago, the Command recorded remarkable seizures of two Bell Helicopters and other accessories with a duty paid value of over N9,757,135,240.86, flown into the country as a consignment, with Airway Bill Number 17232444403 through the international Airport.

Now, in a bid to enhance effective implementation of government’s fiscal polices on trade facilitation, the Command has called on stakeholders at the International Airport to cooperate with officers of NCS, while seeking greater synergy with other agencies of government operating at the airport.

The new Customs Area Controller (CAC) of MMAC, Comptroller Emmanuel Edede, made this known during a courtesy visit to government agencies at the airport, stressing that stronger collaboration is needed among such agencies in areas of revenue generation, anti-smuggling drive and trade facilitation in line with global best practice.

He said, “Agencies need to collaborate by sharing timely intelligence that can assist all departments in carrying out their duties. In Adamawa where I came from, the Military and Para-military agencies had effective inter-agency relations. Intelligence was promptly shared, especially on how to curtail smuggling and Boko Haram activities. That to a large extent helped to improve revenue and reduced illicit trade significantly”.

On what measures the Command will adopt to ensure speedy clearance of goods at the airport, he said, “We have a clear mandate on revenue, which we shall not compromise. As long as the right thing is done, no officer will delay any cargo”.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that, within few weeks, the CAC has visited Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), Security Agencies, Air Force, the Police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), directors of DSS, National Agency for Food, Drugs, Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The CAC also met with Licensed Customs Agents, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and members of the United States Consulate in Lagos, among others.

