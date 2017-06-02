Customs hands over 2 stolen Range Rover vehicles to INTERPOL – TheNewsGuru
Customs hands over 2 stolen Range Rover vehicles to INTERPOL
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Tin-Can Island Port Command has handed over to the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) two Range Rover SUV jeeps suspected to be stolen. According to a statement on Friday by the Public Relations Officer, …
Stolen SUV Range Rover From Washington Impounded in Nigeria and Handed Over To Interpol
Nigerian customs impounds two stolen SUV Range Rover from US
