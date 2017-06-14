Customs intercept contraband valued at N334m

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ikeja says it intercepted contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N334 million between April 1 and June 12. The command said it also recovered N273.6 million from duty payments and demand notices on goods that tried to beat the system in the period under review.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

