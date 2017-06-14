Customs intercept contraband valued at N334m

Lagos – The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ikeja says it intercepted contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N334 million between April 1 and June 12.

The command said it also recovered N273.6 million from duty payments and demand notices on goods that tried to beat the system in the period under review.

The Controller of the unit, Mr Mohammed Garba, disclosed this at a news conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

Garba said that 10 suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures.

He said in the period under review, 152 different seizures were recorded comprising vegetable oil, foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products, smuggled vehicles, India hemp, used tyres and general merchandise.

“You will agree with me that smuggling is a global phenomenon which cannot be curbed entirely but can be brought to its barest minimum.

“I have to praise the commitment and diligence of the officers and men of the unit for thwarting the antics of some dare-devil smugglers, who used different methods for concealment.

“Recently, above all was the interception of 384 parcels of Indian hemp concealed inside six bales of second-hand clothing from Ghana along Iyana-Ipaja road.

“In the spirit of inter-agency relationship, the suspects and the contents will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Based on information and after physical examination, we have seized five containers that contravened Customs law over false declaration and breach of import prohibition list by trade,’’ he said.

Garba said that two of the containers were laden with 4,982 pieces of used tyres, while others were laden with 1,292 pieces of vehicle batteries and piston ring compressors.

The controller thanked the management of the service under the leadership of Col. Hammed Ali for his efforts in recognising hard work and diligence.

