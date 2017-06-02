Customs lifts Maritime Cup for the 5th time – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Customs lifts Maritime Cup for the 5th time
Vanguard
Nigeria Customs Service on Friday defeated the Nigerian Navy 2-0 to become the winners of the 2017 Annual Ships and Ports Maritime Cup competition. Also Josephdam beat Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to win the third place match. The match played at …
Maritime Sector: Still Doom and Gloom
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!