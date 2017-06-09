Pages Navigation Menu

CVR: APC urges unregistered voters to register

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asari-Toru Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers, on Friday urged the people of the area to register in the ongoing continuous voter registration. Mr Daere Samuel-Horsfall, Chairman of APC in the Local Government, made the call during a voter registration sensitisation in Buguma, headquarters of the council. Samuel-Horsfall called on Kalabari people in general and other residents  within and outside the area to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

