Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DA and EFF take State Capture fight to courts – iAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


iAfrica.com

DA and EFF take State Capture fight to courts
iAfrica.com
Opposition parties have taken the fight against State Capture to the courts as both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have laid criminal charges against parties involved. The DA has focused its charge on Deputy
Any hope in South Africa's impeccably tailored finance minister is fadingQuartz
Business wants robust engagement with govtSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
Gigaba warns that continued low growth will affect govt's spending plansEyewitness News
Business Day (registration)
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.