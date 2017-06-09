DA lays charges against deputy finance minister – News24
|
News24
|
DA lays charges against deputy finance minister
News24
Cape Town – There appears to be an attempt to cover up corruption at rail agency Prasa, DA MP Manny de Freitas said on Friday. He laid charges of corruption against Deputy Finance Minster Sfiso Buthelezi, for allegedly having benefited from tenders …
DA lays charges against deputy finance minister over Prasa contracts
South Africa: DA Opens Criminal Case Against Deputy Finance Minister Buthelezi
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!