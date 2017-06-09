Pages Navigation Menu

DA lays charges against deputy finance minister – News24

Posted on Jun 9, 2017


DA lays charges against deputy finance minister
Cape Town – There appears to be an attempt to cover up corruption at rail agency Prasa, DA MP Manny de Freitas said on Friday. He laid charges of corruption against Deputy Finance Minster Sfiso Buthelezi, for allegedly having benefited from tenders …
