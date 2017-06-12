DA pushes parly probe on State Capture – iAfrica.com
DA pushes parly probe on State Capture
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has chosen to push for a parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee on State Capture reiterating its stance on the topic which has gripped South African politics and which for many could begin the axe-swing on president Jacob Zuma's …
DA to lay criminal charges against Muthambi, Brown and Van Rooyen
DA to push for State Capture Ad-Hoc Committee on Wednesday – John Steenhuisen
DA wants establishment of ad hoc committee into state capture
