Dabiri-Erewa urges Nigerians to buy in to first-ever $300 Million Diaspora Bond – The Eagle Online
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Dabiri-Erewa urges Nigerians to buy in to first-ever $300 Million Diaspora Bond
The Eagle Online
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the first ever Diaspora offer by buying into the bond. The Debt Management Office had announced the …
Nigeria floats $300m Diaspora bond
Governor Ibikunle Amosun's daughter to wed Abike Dabiri-Erewa's son
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!