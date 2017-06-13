Pages Navigation Menu

Dabiri-Erewa urges Nigerians to buy in to first-ever $300 Million Diaspora Bond – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jun 13, 2017


Dabiri-Erewa urges Nigerians to buy in to first-ever $300 Million Diaspora Bond
The Eagle Online
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the first ever Diaspora offer by buying into the bond. The Debt Management Office had announced the …
