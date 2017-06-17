Pages Navigation Menu

Daddy Freeze Wades Into the Evans Saga With An Interesting Question

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has asked a question concerning Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans who revealed his wife helps him collect his ransom sometimes. He asked: “Guys lets be very honest, will you implicate your wife if you were in Evan’s shoes? Some people are saying; “so who will now take care of the kids?”, and also …

