Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

ITALY

Manchester United are closing in on a £45.3m deal to sign Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic. Having missed out on Europe with a seventh-place finish in Serie A, the Italian club need to sell in order to balance the books. (Gazzetta dello Sport

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has agreed to a €4.5m-per-season deal with Liverpool. The former Chelsea player has been rejuvenated in Italy with Roma, who are believed to want €40m for the player. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan are set to hire Luciano Spalletti as their new head coach. And the former Roma boss is intent on bringing one of his former players with him, namely Antonio Rudiger. The versatile German is believed to have agreed personal terms with the Milanese side, but his hefty transfer fee could prove a stumbling block. (La Repubblica)

FRANCE

With Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban being upheld, the race for Alexandre Lacazette is set to heat up once again. Manchester United have jumped to the top of the queue for the Lyon striker, though Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal are also monitoring the situation. (L’Equipe)

Following the announcement that Arsene Wenger will be staying for two more years, Arsenal are putting together a list of reinforcements to return them to the Champions League. Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe is central to this project, and the Premier League side have already lodged a bid for the player. (L’Equipe)

SPAIN

Arsenal have agreed to let wantaway forward Lucas Perez leave this summer, with Sevilla showing serious interest. The Spanish side had advanced talks with the 28-year-old last year and are one of many clubs to covet the player, though they are also considering a move for former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez. (Don Balon

With new coach Marcelino keen on making Valencia more solid, Los Che seeking a true No.6. For the third window in a row, former West Bromwich Albion transfer target Ignacio Camacho is top of their list, however his €18m price tag could put them off. A less expensive back-up option would be Milan Badelj, whose contract with Fiorentina is set to expire in 2018. (Marca)

GERMANY

Ahead of their maiden Champions League campaign next season, Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig are closing in on the signature of 22-year-old Portuguese winger Bruma. Having already agreed personal terms with the player, the German side now need to get closer to Galatasaray’s €18m valuation. (Kicker)

PORTUGAL

Manchester United transfer target Nelson Semedo is on his way to La Liga. The attack-minded right-back is close to joining Barcelona, who have had a problem with the right side of their defence since the departure of Dani Alves. (A Bola)

