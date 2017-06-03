Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Italy

Juventus have agreed a deal with Arsenal to sign Wojciech Szczesny for €16m (£14m). He is seen as the long-term heir to Gianluigi Buffon. (Sky in Italy)

Inter will sell Manchester United target Ivan Perisic if there is an offer of €50m (£43.7m). But Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Croatian. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Gianluigi Donnarumma is resisting a new contract at AC Milan because he wants to have an exit route should the new project under Chinese ownership not pay off. That has alerted Manchester United, who are wary of a possible David de Gea departure. (Corriere della Sera)

Torino are close to agreeing a four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu. The 30-year-old will replace Joe Hart, whose loan spell in Italy will not be made permanent. (Tuttosport

Germany

Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Sanchez and Kasper Dolberg are all Manchester City transfer targets. If they pull off the deals they want, Pep Guardiola’s side are likely to outspend all of the Bundesliga teams put together this summer. (Bild)

Ajax coach Peter Bosz is set to be the new Borussia Dortmund coach, replacing Thomas Tuchel. (Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain have cooled their interest in Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez. They are not willing to pay the €320,000 (£280,000) weekly salary he asked for. (Le Parisien)

Mario Balotelli will be a Marseille transfer target if they fail to sign Bafetimbi Gomis permanently from Swansea. (L’Equipe)

Spain

Hector Bellerin is Barcelona’s main transfer target to strengthen at right-back. But a deal is complicated by Arsenal wanting to involve Arda Turan in any negotiations. The Catalan club would rather sell him to the lucrative Chinese market. (Marca)

Representatives from Cruz Azul will fly to Spain on Wednesday to try and convince Fernando Torres to make the move to Mexico. (Marca)

With Jorge Sampaoli leaving for Argentina, all the signs pointed to former Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo taking charge. Despite his presence at the training ground and giving the okay to re-signing Jesus Navas, he is thought to be disappointed with the offer the club has made him and may look elsewhere. (Estadio Deportivo)

Nolito is a Sevilla transfer target. But Manchester City want to sell him permanently, while the Spanish club want a loan deal. (AS)

Portugal

Miguel Layun is on his way out of Porto and is a Roma, Espanyol andNewcastle transfer target. The 28-year-old former Watford full-back wants to play in Europe and has ruled out playing for another Portuguese club. (Record

