Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Jeremy Mathieu and Arda Turan are both set to depart Barcelona this summer. The former has been offered a deal with Marseille, though clubs in Turkey are also said to be interested. The latter has been an Arsenal transfer target for some time, but has also had proposals from Chinese football. (AS)

Barcelona are also willing to listen to offers for versatile midfielder Rafinha. The 24-year-old is keen for first-team football but is unlikely to receive that at the Camp Nou. However, the club are holding out for a minimum bid of €30m (£26m), which may put of potential suitors such as Liverpool and Roma. (Sport)

Sandro Ramirez could be Atletico Madrid’s first signing of the 2017/18 season. The club recently had a transfer ban upheld, meaning players cannot join them this summer, but they could still negotiate for the forward to join them early next year. (Sport)

Italy

AC Milan transfer target Alvaro Morata has stated he does not plan to leave Real Madrid this summer. Speaking after his side’s Champions League victory, the striker said: “No, I certainly won’t be in Italy. I want to continue here and it’s difficult. I can only tell you what I read in the papers, I know nothing else.” (Football Italia, via Mediaset Premium)

Former Manchester City hitman Mario Balotelli is wanted by both Borussia Dortmund and Olympique Marseille, according to his agent Mino Raiola. The Italian enjoyed a positive season with Nice in France, scoring 15 goals to help his side to third place, but could soon be on the move. (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan’s rebuilding project is set to continue with the signing of Lucas Biglia. The Rossoneri have already confirmed the additions of Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie, and reports suggest they will soon add the Lazio captain to their ranks having agreed a transfer fee of €21m (£18m) plus €4m (£3.5m) bonuses. (Football Italia, via Il Messaggero and Il Tempo)

France

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is set to return to Marseille this summer. The shot-stopper suffered with injuries last term and is no longer No.1 for the Eagles, but could rejuvenate his career back in France. (L’Equipe)

While they have been linked with Jean-Michael Seri recently, Paris Saint-Germain’s preferred midfield target is Fabinho. The 23-year-old Brazilian is contracted to Monaco until 2021, but has a release clause of €50m (£44m). (L’Equipe)

Lille manager Marcelo Bielsa scouted Nicolas Pepe on the final day of the season and liked what he saw. The 22-year-old scored three goals in 11 Ligue 1 starts for Angers, who are looking for a bid of at least €10m (£8.7m). The forward is also wanted by Newcastle United. (L’Equipe)

Germany

West Ham’s flexible defender Havard Nordveit could be set for a return to Germany. After a disappointing season in English football, the Norwegian may join Hoffenheim, who finished fourth in the Bundesliga. (Kicker)

