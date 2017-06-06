Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

France

After rumours emerged that Arsenal are planning a €140m (around £122m) bid for Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain are looking at the possibility of joining the race for the young Monaco striker. (L’Equipe)

Alexis Sanchez remains a top priority for the Parisians, but the player apparently has offers from Bayern Munich and Manchester City. He is, however, not ruling out staying at Arsenal. (L’Equipe)

PSG are also concentrating their efforts on signing Fabinho from Monaco this summer. New sporting director Antero Henrique has made a defensive midfielder a priority. (L’Equipe)

As part of his new regime, it is understood that Henrique has ruled out making a move for Sanchez. (Le Parisien)

Spain

With Hector Bellerin away on international duty with Spain, the rumours of the right-back leaving for Barcelona are increasing by the day. “It fills me with joy to interest the best in the world,” said the Arsenal defender. Then speaking of Ernesto Valverde, he said, “He likes good football and will be a great coach for Barca.” (Sport)

“I don’t think there are many players who say no to Barcelona,” Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has said while on international duty with Denmark. However, he does say that in two or three years he could stay at Spurs if they continue to progress. (Marca)

Barcelona are trying to help Neymar acquire a Spanish passport this summer, so they can then sign more non-EU players. Previously linked with a €150m (around £131) move to PSG, he is currently in America enjoying the NBA Finals. (Marca)

Brazilian defender Pepe has revealed that he is leaving Real Madrid because they only offered him a one-year extension. He admitted that he did have an offer from PSG, but also Inter and clubs from England. (AS)

Italy

After a trip to visit with Inter Milan’s Chinese owners, Luciano Spalletti is set to dip into the transfer market and two targets are supposedly PSG’s Adrien Rabiot and Fiorentina’s Fernando Bernardeschi. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have picked out the three targets that could help Max Allegri stay in Turin. Monaco’s Fabinho, Douglas Costa of Bayern Munich and Lazio forward Keita Balde. Their budget is set at €128m (around £111m). (Corriere dello Sport)

If Milan can’t land Alvaro Morata after Manchester United got involved with the Spanish striker, they will make a bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (Tuttosport)

Germany

After Max Meyer refused to sign a new contract at Schalke, Hoffenheim, who have qualified for the Champions League qualifying stage, are interested in signing the midfielder. He is also a transfer target for Tottenham and Liverpool. (Kicker)

Dortmund, under new boss Peter Bosz, are set to make a €15m (around £13m) move for Arsenal target Maximilian Philipp. The deal will include a plus a €5m (around £4m) bonus for the 23-year-old midfielder. (Bild)

Portugal

Barcelona are refusing to pay €50m (around £44m) for Benfica full-back Nelson Semedo. The Spanish club are keen to make a deal, but only if the asking price is lowered. (A Bola)

Fabio Coentrao is set to move on loan to Sporting this summer. Real Madrid will pay 90% of the defenders wages, so the Portuguese club only need to pay €350,000 (around £305,000) for the season. (O Jogo)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

