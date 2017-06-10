Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

France

Long-term Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko is closing in on a move to the Premier League champions. It is reported that the English side are close to agreeing a fee for the player with Monaco, and the player himself is keen on the move. (L’Equipe)

Spain

Manchester United transfer target Alvaro Morata could be leaving Real Madrid this summer. The striker does not want to stay in the Spanish capital unless he gets more regular game time. In addition, the European champions are willing to sell him if the right offer comes in as they look to fund an expensive bid for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe. (AS)

Atletico Madrid could be set to revive a move for their former star Diego Costa. The striker is not believed to be in Chelsea boss Antonio Conte’s plans for next season, opening the possibility of a summer departure. One stumbling block that may prevent a return to Atletico, however, is the Spanish side’s transfer ban. Costa fears that not being able to play until January would thwart his ambitions of representing his country at the 2018 World Cup. (AS)

Italy

Manchester City target Leonardo Bonucci is now being tracked by Chelsea. The classy centre-back, who has worked with Blues manager Conte before at club and international level, could be the subject of a €55million bid, which is €15million short of Juventus’ valuation. The player will only leave if his club accept a bid. (Calciomercato)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be set for a return to AC Milan when his contract with Manchester United comes to an end. The Swedish icon previously starred for the Italian giants between 2010 and 2012, scoring over 50 goals in all competitions. (Tuttosport)

Juventus are looking to refresh their squad following their deeply disappointing 4-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, and Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi has emerged as a transfer target. The French defensive midfielder impressed last season but the Spanish side are reportedly reluctant so see him go. (Calciomercato)

If the Italian champions are unable to sign N’Zonzi, they may look to another option in Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. The Spanish midfielder has just one year left on his contract, but he may find it difficult to leave the club he has spent his entire career with. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

PSG’s new sporting director Antero Henrique is having second thoughts about a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The €70million fee demanded by the German outfit is believed to be the reason for the change in stance. (Bild)

Bayern Munich believe they have found their successor to the retiring Xabi Alonso in Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso. The reigning German champions are already in negotiations with the French club regarding a move for the player, who is keen to continue his development abroad. (Sport Bild)

