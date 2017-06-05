Pages Navigation Menu

Dakingari denies defecting to APC

Jun 5, 2017

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] in Kebbi, Alhaji Lawali Dakingari, has denied defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dakingari, a nephew to former governor Saidu Dakingari, said he was not among those that defected to the APC on Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Doya, 21 former local government chairmen, councillors and  ward executives, as well as House of Assembly members defected to the APC on Sunday.

