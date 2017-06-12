Dalung deploys Sports Federation Secretaries

Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports on Monday redeployed some sports federation secretaries to ensure a smooth electoral process. Dalung said that the redeployment was transitional aimed at ensuring a hitch free election. He made the announcement while inaugurating the electoral committee for the 2017 National Sports Federations election billed for Tuesday in Abuja.…

