Dalung summons NFF over Eagles loss

The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung is to hold an emergency meeting with the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation tomorrow.

The meeting will hold in the Minister’s conference room at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja at 2pm.

This is coming on the heels of the Super Eagles 0-2 loss to visiting Bafana Bafana at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium Uyo at the weekend. Nigeria is now 3rd on their Group E table behind South Africa and Libya.

Meanwhile, the Minister has called on football lovers and Nigerians generally to collectively support the Super Eagles in their quest for an Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup ticket.

“This is a temporary setback which is surmountable. We need to sit with the technical Committee and crew to find out the immediate and remote causes of this setback.

“We have very young talented players in the Super Eagles and we trust that with more hard work and determination, this result can be reversed when we go to South Africa.

“This is just the beginning of a long journey. The Super Eagles will definitely be in Cameroon because we can’t afford to be absent at the Africa Cup of Nations for a third consecutive time. We must do all within our means to support the team when they win and when there’s a setback. We will ensure that no stone is left unturned in our pursuit of a ticket to Cameroon.” Dalung assured.

The post Dalung summons NFF over Eagles loss appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

