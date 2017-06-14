Pages Navigation Menu

Dalung wants NFF technical committee to synergise with Super Eagles coaching crew

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure that its Technical Committee synergises with the coaching crew of the Super Eagles. Dalung gave the advice at a meeting with the technical committee of the NFF, following Saturday’s 0-2 loss of the Super Eagles to Bafana Bafana…

