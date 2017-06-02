Dammy Krane allegedly arrested in U.S over theft

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has allegedly been arrested in the United States over alleged theft of credit card and a car, reports not yet very confirmed say.

The news as currently having the social media abuzz claimed the singer whose real name is Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel was arrested alongside another Nigerian, Ilochonwu Chukwuebuka Gabriel in Dade County, Miami and was equally detained for identity theft.

According to Instablog9ja which broke the news first, the singer who is currently based in the United States was booked today, June 2, and is still in jail pending when he meets up with the bail requirements.

Dammy Krane left 2baba Idibia’s Hypertek Digital, the record label where he reeled out his hit songs, including ‘Incasity’ and ‘Kalamity’, for Davido’s DMW just few weeks ago.

He got signed to 2baba’s company in 2012, when he was only 20, and left for Davido’s label in September 2016.

However, no official statement from his musical team or friends has been made as to confirming the authenticity or otherwise of the news.

But, a mugshot having the face of the singer shows his details and the crime allegedly committed entered in preparation for him to be jailed.

The post Dammy Krane allegedly arrested in U.S over theft appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

