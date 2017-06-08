Dammy Krane: I’m sorry I got caught up in credit card fraud – Singer begs fans, family [VIDEO]

Following his release from jail, Nigeria singer, Dammy Krane has apologised to his fans over his involvement in the fraudulent activity. Recall that Krane was recently arrested for allegedly booking a private jet with stolen credit card. The Nigerian pop singer was last week released after meeting his bail term. Featuring on NotJustOK Television in […]

Dammy Krane: I’m sorry I got caught up in credit card fraud – Singer begs fans, family [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

