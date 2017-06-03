Pages Navigation Menu

Dammy Krane reportedly arrested in US for alleged credit card fraud, forgery [PHOTO]

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

Singer Dammy Krane has reportedly been arrested in Miami, Florida for multiple credit card fraud. The 25-year-old whose real name is Johnson-Hunga Oyindamola Emmanuel, was arrested on Friday, alongside another Nigerian identified simply as Chukwuebuka. The charges levelled against Dammy Krane are: 3rd degree grand theft, credit card forgery and identity forgery. A bond of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

