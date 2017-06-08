Dammy Krane apologises to Nigerians – NAIJ.COM
Dammy Krane apologises to Nigerians
NAIJ.COM
A day after he was released on bail, embattled singer Dammy Krane has tendered his apology to his family, fans and friends about his recent arrest on fraud charges. He also denied that he was a fraudster blaming the agent that booked his flight for his …
Dammy Krane: I don't do fraud… I'm sorry I got caught up in this mess
Dammy Krane Hits The Studio, Hours After His Release (Watch)
“I am sorry I got caught up in this mess” | Dammy Krane speaks after bail (WATCH)
