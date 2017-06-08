Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dammy Krane apologises to Nigerians – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Dammy Krane apologises to Nigerians
NAIJ.COM
A day after he was released on bail, embattled singer Dammy Krane has tendered his apology to his family, fans and friends about his recent arrest on fraud charges. He also denied that he was a fraudster blaming the agent that booked his flight for his
Dammy Krane: I don't do fraud… I'm sorry I got caught up in this messTheCable
Dammy Krane Hits The Studio, Hours After His Release (Watch)Information Nigeria
“I am sorry I got caught up in this mess” | Dammy Krane speaks after bail (WATCH)YNaija
Music In Africa –TheNewsGuru –Daily Post Nigeria –360Nobs.com
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.