Dammy Krane Tried 5 Different Cards In One Hour – TapJets

The private jet company TapJets that reported singer Dammy Krane has revealed how the 24 year old star fell into their trap yesterday. Speaking to some news men, TapJet reveals that although they are not proud to have had Krane arrested, it was their duty to protect other companies from the fraud that would likely …

The post Dammy Krane Tried 5 Different Cards In One Hour – TapJets appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

