”Dammy Krane was only a victim of circumstance” – says Aunt who speaks from the US

Dark-skinned Nigerian singer Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, aka Dammy Krane, was arrested on Friday for grand theft and credit card fraud in the US after he allegedly used stolen credit card details to book a jet for a trip to Miami from a private jet leasing company, Tap Jets. No sooner had the story surfaced online than …

The post ”Dammy Krane was only a victim of circumstance” – says Aunt who speaks from the US appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

