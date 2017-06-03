Dammy Krane: “We are all Scammers” – Special Spesh

“We are all scammers,” says Hypeman Special Spesh, in what can be seen as a reaction to the grand theft and fraud allegations singer Dammy Krane is facing in the U.S. Special Spesh, who is the Head of Corporate Sponsorship for DMW/HKN, the record label where Dammy Krane is signed to, posted a video with the caption: […]

