Dammy Krane’s Arrest: Don’t Define Him by One Mistake – Freeze

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Following the arrest of Nigerian singer Dammy Krane in Miami, On Air Personality Freeze has called on the general public not to define the former by “one mistake.” He made this known in an Instagram post on Monday. He wrote: This gentleman is a good person. One of the most respectful young people I know. […]

