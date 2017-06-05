Pages Navigation Menu

Dammy Krane’s Arrest: Family Releases Official Statement

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Singer Dammy Krane‘s sister Elizabeth Adeola Oshodi has released a statement on behalf of the family following the former’s arrest in Miami for Grand Theft and Credit Card Fraud. Dammy Krane’s family members, have defended the “Amin” singer since his arrest on June 2, stating that he is innocent and only a victim of circumstances. […]

