‘Dammy Krane’s Show Promoter Fraudlently Booked His Flight With Stolen Credit Card Numbers

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dammy Krane’s family has released a statement on his recent arrest in Miami, Florida in the United States on Friday, June, 5th 2017.

The statement which was signed by Dammy Krane’s aunt, Elizabeth Adeola Oshodi revealed that he knew nothing about the stolen credit cards, as his flight from Miami to Washington was booked by promoters of a show where he was billed to perform.

