Danfulani to El-Rufai: Prove your impartiality by arresting, prosecuting Ango Abdullahi, others

Dr John Danfulani, Chairman, Centrum Initiative For Development And Fundamental Rights Advocacy, CEDRA, has enjoined governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai to prove his impartiality by arresting and prosecuting the Northern Youth groups and Professor Ango Abdullahi by giving ultimatum directing Igbos in Northern Nigeria to relocate to their states of origin. In a letter he addressed […]

Danfulani to El-Rufai: Prove your impartiality by arresting, prosecuting Ango Abdullahi, others

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

