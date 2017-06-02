Dangote Cement's Congo plant nears completion

International Cement Review

Dangote Cement Plc is close to completing its new US$300m cement grinding plant at Bouansa in the Republic of Congo and plans to commence production this month. With the project the company hopes to boost its production capacity by at least 1.5Mta …

