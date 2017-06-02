Dangote Cement’s Congo plant nears completion – International Cement Review
Dangote Cement's Congo plant nears completion
Dangote Cement Plc is close to completing its new US$300m cement grinding plant at Bouansa in the Republic of Congo and plans to commence production this month. With the project the company hopes to boost its production capacity by at least 1.5Mta …
Dangote consolidates African operations with $300 million Congo cement plant
