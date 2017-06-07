Dangote Praises CBN, Emefiele For Policies Which Helped Nigeria’s Economy Recover From Recession

President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has commended the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria, saying they contributed immensely to the recovery of the country’s economy from recession. He also commended the Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, saying his resilience to keep going despite the challenges and criticisms faced by […]

Dangote Praises CBN, Emefiele For Policies Which Helped Nigeria’s Economy Recover From Recession

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

