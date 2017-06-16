Dani Alves: Dybala Will Improve, When He Leaves Juventus

Dani Alves has told Paulo Dybala, the only way he is going to reach full potential is to leave Juventus.

The Argentine has been considered a heir to Lionel Messi and his exploits for Juventus in the UCL strengthened that claim.

Dybala has been constantly linked with a move to Barcelona and also Real Madrid, and Alves believes such a move is needed.

“La Joya [Dybala’s nickname] will bear fruit,” Alves said in an interview on Esporte Interativo.

“We have spoken many times and I told him that one day, I do not know when, he will have to leave Juventus to improve even more.”

The post Dani Alves: Dybala Will Improve, When He Leaves Juventus appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

