Dano, NSN advocate for milk as important component of children’s meals

By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s World Milk Day, parents have been urged to make milk as an integral part of their children’s meal.

The World Milk Day celebrated every 1st June is set aside by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, to raise awareness for milk as a global food for healthy living. The Day provides stakeholders the opportunity to focus attention on milk as well as publicise activities connected with milk & the milk industry globally.

Speaking at an event organised by Arla Dano, nutritional dairy product in collaboration with the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, NSN, for school children in Lagos, with the theme: “Raise a Glass, Nourish a Child”, President of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, NSN, Dr. Bartholomew Brai said as a nation willing to curb malnutrition, there is need for parents and guardians to cultivate the habit of milk drinking.

“A glass of milk everyday makes that significant difference. We are proud to associate with Dano on this malnutrition campaign as it is a brand that is contributing positively to the well-being of children in Nigeria”.

Speaking, wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, urged parents to see milk as an important component of children’s meal.

Ambode said, “Milk has always been an important nutritional component of a child’s food. Setting aside a day since 2001 to celebrate is a great idea. Milk stands apart as it boosts the power of children’s brain and enhances their physical development.

Represented by Mrs. Mrs. Oyinlola Adejare, she commended Dano for its programmes targeted at schools, particularly, Dano cares Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) campaigns.

Acknowledging that TG Arla has been in milk production for years, she described as impressive Dano’s strong schools programme aimed at improving the health and nutritional lifestyle of 10 million children by 2020. “Your generosity to the IDP through your Dano cares campaign is equally commendable.”

Assistant Category Manager, Arla Dano, Ms. Rosette Agbor pledged that Dano would continue to provide Nigerian mothers and other Nigerians with healthy, nutritional and affordable range of Milk products, capable of boosting the mental and physical wellbeing for the young and old.

On his part, Country Category Manager, Arla Dano, Mr. Olumide Aniyikaiye in his remark enjoined the 2,000 school children who pledged to healthy and nutritional living to consume milk daily to spread the benefits of milk to their fellow pupils.

Also, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, represented by Mrs. Kehinde Hazoume at the event highlighted the benefits of milk and commended Dano for bringing school children together for the World Milk Day Celebration.

“I appreciate TG Arla for a job well done. It provides an opportunity to focus attention on milk. Milk is beneficial to the human body.

It is essential for the well-being and physical development of ever

