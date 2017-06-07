Pages Navigation Menu

Daramola’s murder: Police officer testifies as court admits Fayose aide’s statement

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A police officer who participated in the investigation of the murder of former World Bank consultant, Dr. Ayodeji Daramola, John Emeje, has tendered statements obtained from former Personal Assistant to Governor Fayose Fayose, Goke Olatunji, before an Ekiti State High Court in Ado-Ekiti. Emeje appeared at the continuation of hearing of the case before Justice […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

