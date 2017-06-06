Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD To Correct Towards $125?

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights Dash price climbed towards the $145 level against the US Dollar where it faced sellers, and currently correcting lower. The DASH/USD pair is about to break a contracting channel support at $139 on the hourly chart (data feed from Poloniex). A close below the $138 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average … Continue reading Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD To Correct Towards $125?

The post Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD To Correct Towards $125? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.