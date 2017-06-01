Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD To Test $150?

Key Highlights Dash price started a nice upside move after forming a base near $100 against the US Dollar. The DASH/USD pair is currently following an ascending channel with support at $124 on the hourly chart (data feed from Poloniex). A break above the $140 level might call for further gains towards the $150 resistance. … Continue reading Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD To Test $150?

The post Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD To Test $150? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

