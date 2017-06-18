Pages Navigation Menu

Dasuki bluntly refused to disclose the where about of N1.2B – Lai Mohammed – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Africa


Dasuki bluntly refused to disclose the where about of N1.2B – Lai Mohammed
ILORIN-The federal government has disclosed why it would continue to hold on to Colonel Sambo Dasuki and El-zakzaky despite the fact the court has ordered their release. Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.): Former NSA. Recall that there has been agitation over …
Why FG will not release Dasuki, El- Zakzaky, by Lai MohammedNational Accord
Dasuki, Elzakzaky Cannot Be Released Now – Lai MuhammadCHANNELS TELEVISION
FG: Why Opposition Elements Are On The Receiving End of Graft ProsecutionsTHISDAY Newspapers

