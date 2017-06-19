Dasuki, El-Zakzaky’s release will constitute security risk – FG

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that release of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki and the leader of the Shi’a sect, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, would constitute a national security risk. Mohammed made the declaration while answering questions from journalists at the side line of the 10th Lai Mohammed Annual Ramadan Lecture […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

