Daughter lures dad to bed to discourage his fiancee

A 26-year-old girl in China has been charged to court for luring her father to bed and having sex with him because she didn’t like the woman he was engaged to.

The 58-year-old man had sexual intercourse with the daughter on two occasions in 2009.

A psychological report revealed that the daughter, who has not been identified, was “deprived of her mother’s love” and the sexual encounters stemmed from “misplaced love, infatuation and devotion to her father”.

The district court in Hong Kong heard that the pair’s intimate relationship began when the daughter was 19-years-old, the South China Morning Post reports.

The young woman’s horrified brother, then in secondary school, found out about the intercourse and told the police, the court heard.

He did not realise that it was consensual.

The woman’s lawyer said in mitigation: “This case is highly unusual. She offered to have sex, hoping that he would change his mind.”

She also said her client once tried to tell the prosecutors to hold her fully responsible so that her father could walk free.

“That shows the extent of devotion and infatuation the defendant had for her father.

“It serves no purpose to society to lock her up and punish her,” she said.

Judge Timothy Caswell sought a probation officer’s report to study the possibility of a non-custodial sentence for the woman, but refused to do the same for her father.

They will both be sentenced on June 12.