Daughter sleeps with dad to discourage him from remarrying

A daughter had sex with her father because she didn’t like the woman he was engaged to, a court heard. The 26-year-old daughter and her father, 58, had sexual intercourse on two occasions in 2009. A psychological report revealed that the daughter, who has not been identified, was “deprived of her mother’s love” and the […]

