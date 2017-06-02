Cristiano Ronaldo feels free, Gianluigi Buffon fear – gulfnews.com
|
Goal.com
|
Cristiano Ronaldo feels free, Gianluigi Buffon fear
gulfnews.com
Cardiff: When Cristiano Ronaldo runs onto the field at the Millennium Stadium, it will be with a freedom to fire. In the Champions League era, which started in 1992-93, no team has ever managed to defend their title. Real Madrid will get that chance …
