Davido builds house for boy who sang a cover to his song – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Davido builds house for boy who sang a cover to his song
NAIJ.COM
Davido has proven times without number to care for his fans both young and old. The extravagant singer has found a way to give back to society and this time it is a young fan who impressed him by singing his hit single titled If. READ ALSO: See this …
Davido 'building new house' for boy who went viral for singing 'IF'
Davido flaunts uncompleted house being built for young fan
Davido shows off house he's building for Utibe, the Akwa Ibom boy whose “IF” video caught the act's attention
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!