Davido links up with Popcaan for Video of “My Story” | B.T.S Photos

DMW boss Davido landed in Jamaica yesterday for the video shoot of his international collaboration “My Story” with Jamaican superstar Popcaan. The video was shot yesterday and the “IF” crooner took to his Instagram stories to share photos from the shoot. See screenshots below: Not stopping there, he announced today that he is headed to Atlanta […]

The post Davido links up with Popcaan for Video of “My Story” | B.T.S Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

